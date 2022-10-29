Hyderabad: Telangana Minister and TRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday declined to comment on the ongoing TRS MLAs poaching case but, however, asserted that the people have by now understood 'who is robber and who is not'. Addressing a media conference at Telangana Bhavan here, he evaded answering questions asked on the alleged bid to buy four TRS MLAs.

Refusing to be drawn into the controversy, KTR said, "Whatever we say will be twisted out of context. The law will take its own course. CM KCR and the investigating agencies will give details of the case in accordance with the context. We will not speak in a manner that will influence the investigating agencies. Our party cadres have been asked not to take hasty steps. CM will announce all details when the context arises."

Indirectly referring to BJP State President Bandi Sanjay's challenge to KCR to swear in Yadadri temple, K T Rama Rao asked whether anything could be achieved with taking oaths. He further asked where is the need for the police if cases are resolved by taking oaths.

KTR asserted that a charge sheet with evidence and facts has been filed against what he described as the BJP's nefarious design to buy the self-respect of the people of Telangana and Munugode. Incidentally, Munugode assembly constituency is going for byelection on November 3. "Whenever elections come, ruling party should explain their developmental activities. Personal allegations are not correct. Munugode people will not accept bankrupt politics," the Minister said.

K T Rama Rao claimed that being the ruling party in Telangana, they were asking for the public support by explaining what development their party has brought so far. Also, the TRS has been saying what it will do next once it wins any election. But, the Munugode MLA has left his assembly constituency like an orphan, he added. It may be recalled sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from Congress, resigned from the seat and recontesting the bypoll on the BJP ticket now.

KTR demanded the BJP regime at the Centre to tell the people what it had done for the people of Munugode till now. As the BJP leaders were indulging in personal mudslinging, the TRS has brought a charge sheet, the Minister said. When he was Union Health Minister, J P Nadda promised to set up a fluorosis centre in Munugode but has not fulfilled the same.