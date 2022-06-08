Khammam (Telangana): A 23-year-old Municipal worker who went to clean a water tank died after he slipped and fell into a pipeline and died in Khammam on Tuesday. Chirra Sandeep along with two fellow workers boarded the 'Mission Bhagiratha' overhead water tank next to the Nayabazar school in the morning.

While cleaning Sandeep's leg got stuck in the pipeline and with the sudden gush of water, he lost his balance and fell into the pipeline. After he got stuck, someone rotated the valve thinking that he would come out with a gush of water but he had gone down deep and had already died of suffocation, said sources. The other two workers immediately informed the higher authorities.

Later, Minister Puvada Ajaykumar directed to intensify relief operations after learning of the matter. The local police, fire department, and a rescue team of the Khammam municipality were called in to bring out the municipal worker.

The pipeline was ruptured with the help of JCB and personnel removed the mud covering the pipe at the bottom of the tank. After they broke open the pipe they could see his legs. Officers and staff worked for about 5 hours to retrieve Sandeep's body at 5:30 pm. The victim’s parents and family members protested on the road alleging that their son died due to the negligence of the Municipal staff for not taking precautionary measures.

They discontinued their protests after the police and the Municipal officials assured them of Rs 6 lakh compensation to the victim's family, a two-bedroom house, one member of the family would be given a job in the municipal corporation, and a Dalitbandhu scheme. Reacting to the issue, BSP and MRPS leaders and activists protested against the municipal officers and alleged that Sandeep had died because of the negligence of the Municipal authorities.