Hyderabad : Ruling BRS MLC and Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha has been summoned by the ED for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. The Central agency has asked the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) MLC to appear before them in Delhi on March 9 for questioning in the liquor scam case, sources said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been stepping up its probe into the Delhi AAP Government's now-scrapped liquor policy for 2022.

Along with Kavitha, the ED officials are also going to question Telangana-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai. The ED arrested the Hyderabad-based businessman yesterday. Kavitha is being linked to the national-level liquor cartel allegedly running under the name of 'the South Group' with which Arun Ramachandran is associated. Arun's Robin Distilleries is stated to be part of this cartel.

According to the investigating agency, it was this South Group which has paid bribes running into a hundred crore to the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Yesterday's arrest of Arun was based on information provided by another liquor businessman Amandeep who was arrested by the central agency a few days ago.

The ED has claimed that Arun Pillai along with Abhishek Boinpally and other associates coordinated with the leaders of the AAP. Arun, who was arrested yesterday, was also alleged to be a benami of K Kavitha. Arun's yesterday arrest and latest summons to Kavitha have created political tremors in Telangana and in the opposition camp at the national level. The ED has also accused Arun of siphoning off crores of money in the liquor policy case.