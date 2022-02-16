Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao will meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday February 20 in Mumbai upon the former's invitation.

KCR will fly to the Maharashtra capital the same day where he is scheduled to have lunch with Thackeray. The meeting is said to be part of rallying of the opposition parties to present a united face against the ruling BJP I the 2024 general elections. The Mahrashtra CM is said to have telephoned KCR for the invitation and informed him about the agenda of the meeting including “national politics”.

Telangana CMO released a statement saying that CM KCR accepted Uddhav Thackeray's invitation and he would go to Mumbai on 20th of February.



