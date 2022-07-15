Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is reaching out to leaders of many non-BJP parties to join forces, as part of his campaign against the Centre's alleged anti-people policies. The TRS president, who reached out to heads of non-BJP parties, including NCP's Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), would "sharpen his efforts to safeguard the federal, secular and democratic values which are in danger in the country," TRS sources said on Friday.

Rao, also known as KCR, is working towards exposing the NDA government, which is leading the country into an economic crisis, they alleged. The Telangana Chief Minister, who has been vociferous in his opposition towards the Centre and the BJP on several issues, is gearing up to 'expose' the central government's undemocratic attitude by organising nationwide protests.

He has spoken to several leaders, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and those close to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. The chief ministers of opposition-ruled states or leaders of major opposition parties have responded positively to KCR's proposals, they added.

Rao has stepped up efforts to unite various parties against the BJP government's 'anti-people' policies for some time now and has called on various opposition leaders, including Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Akhilesh Yadav. Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "weakest and inefficient" Prime Minister ever in the country, Rao on July 10 said there is a need for "double-engine non-BJP government" at the Centre.

Addressing his party workers at the 21st Foundation day event in April, Rao promised to work to the best of his abilities in 'saving the country' in view of NDA government's policies, but said the country needs an alternative agenda and not political fronts or regrouping. (PTI)