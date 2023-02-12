Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for skipping any reference to the Adani-Hindenburg issue in the Parliament contrary to the expectations of the people.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, while replying to the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly also accused the Prime Minister of beating around the bush instead of directly addressing the issue.

"Indian banks and also LIC has invested in that company (Adanis). The whole world was looking at Modi as to what he would say (on Adani's issues). He did not even utter a word on that subject. He was beating around the bush," said Rao.

Scoffing at the Prime Minister's claim of making India a $5 trillion dollar economy by 2023-24 Rao dubbed it as a "joke" and "silly." The BRS supremo also said that the target of $5 trillion itself was very insignificant adding that the Prime Minister should set bigger goals for the country.

KCR also mocked the argument that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world claiming that per capita income should be the primary criterion to evaluate the country's economic performance. He said that if per capita income is taken into consideration India is lagging behind countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Taking potshots at the Modi government over its privatization bids of PSUs, the Telangana Chief Minister said that Modi's argument that government has no business doing business, does not make any sense, and if the required government must do business.

"Modi says the government has no business to do business. I say the government has every right to do business wherever it is required. Government has no business means it is escaping from the responsibility entrusted by the people of India. We should share the responsibility. You cannot shrug off."

He further alleged that the NDA Government is resorting to "endless privatization of public sector enterprises," adding that it seems that the Centre's policy is "socialization of losses and privatization of profits." Taking a swipe at the Modi government over the Vande Bharat Express, KCR said thast there are better trains like Rajdhani Express already in service.