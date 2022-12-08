Jagtial (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and its policies on Make in India, LIC disinvestment and other initiatives, alleging that no new industries have come while the PSUs are being sold off.

Expressing concern, CM KCR said that the BJP-led government has been talking about Make in India, but small items like shaving blades, Diwali firecrackers, 'manja' (thread) of kites and even India's National Flags are being imported from China today. Leave alone Make in India, there is now a China market in every town, the CM said, addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the integrated district Collectorate complex at Jagtial town on Wednesday.

"Exactly when we (TRS) came (to power in Telangana), Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in the country. Has even one good thing happened? If it has, then in which sector? Is it in irrigation? Electricity? Drinking water? Which sector? He (Modi) is good at making dialogues. Make in India? What is Make in India? Have industries come? Diwali firecrackers burst by children come from China? Is this Make in India?," KCR said.

"New (industries) have not come. And, they are selling public sector industries," he said. Referring to the BJP talking about the 'revdi culture', KCR took objection that free power being provided to farmers is described as a freebie. However, the BJP-led government has already given away Rs 14 lakh crore of public assets in the name of NPAs (non performing assets) in the last eight years, he alleged.

The Telangana CM strongly criticised that the LIC, the insurance behemoth, with 25 lakh agents, lakhs of employees and huge assets on par with the Union Budget, is sought to be privatised, which the youth of the country and LIC agents should oppose. Also, the BJP-led government is talking about handing over electricity sector worth of lakhs of crores of rupees to crony capitalists. People's welfare would not get attention if the same thing continued, he said.

"Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas. Sab bakwas (all nonsense)," the TRS supremo said, asking if there is any development. On the NDA government's scheme of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', he said the Centre caused a reduction in the funds to anganwadis. Not even a day passes in the BJP-ruled States in the north without a rape or an atrocity on Dalits not taking place, he claimed.

KCR further charged that 10,000 industries were shut down in the country on which he is ready for a debate in any city of the country. He also said 50 lakh factory workers have lost their jobs. Saying that 'China Bazaars' have sprung up even in small towns like Jagtial with items like nail-cutters, shaving blades, chairs and sofas being imported from China, he asked whether the Centre encouraged those who manufacture such products.

There is power scarcity in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat and drinking water is a problem in the National Capital even 75 years after Independence, he claimed.

On the occasion, KCR announced Rs 100 crore for the development of the famous Lord Hanuman temple at Kondagattu near Jagtial. He also said funds under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers would be released in the next 10 days.