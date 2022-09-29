Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is planning to announce his national party at their party state executive committee meeting scheduled to be held at Telangana Bhavan here on October 5, the day of Dussehra, sources said.

The political circles are abuzz with speculation as the TRS top leadership has asked ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party leaders to attend the state level meeting. TRS insiders revealed that a unanimous resolution will be taken on the formation of the national party. KCR, who is preparing to form the national party, has already given the nod in this regard.

The existing TRS will be converted into a national party, sources said adding that names like 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' are already under consideration for KCR's national party. The resolution on the national party will be later sent to the Central Election Commission (CEC) in Delhi for approval.

The TRS may request the CEC to continue its current car symbol for their national party as well. The national party flag also seems to be finalized. Party sources said that after getting the approval for the national party, KCR is likely to hold a huge public meeting either in the state or in Delhi and reveal the agenda.