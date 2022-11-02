Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying that he (KCR) has been getting orders from Prime Minister Modi but acts as a rival of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the time of elections.

"TRS and BJP have worked together in many instances. When the election comes, both the parties pretend to criticize each other. Prime Minister Modi will respond the moment KCR calls", said Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra rally in Telangana's capital city, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. He further said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has defended the BJP many times in the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a meeting at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road when he accused both the BJP government at the Centre and the TRS regime in Telangana of not coming to the rescue of farmers in their hour of crisis. From farmers to youth, all sections of society are deprived of their benefits, he asserted.

The Congress leader claimed that the youth are not getting jobs in the country as engineering graduates go to work in Swiggy. The Modi government is selling public sector companies like airports, LIC, telecom at a cheap price. Due to demonetisation, small traders have suffered badly. CM KCR's focus is always on the Telangana Government's Dharani portal where the TRS chief sees where the lands are to be occupied, Rahul Gandhi criticized.

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at Charminar in the city, from where Rajiv Gandhi started the then Sadbhavana Yatra three decades ago. Congress senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy were present. Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father's portrait on the dais.

Meanwhile, the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Matha Temple in Shamshabad on Tuesday morning and halted at Bahadurpura in Hyderabad for an afternoon break.