Hyderabad (Telangana) : BRS MLC and CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha on Wednesday reacted to the ED summons and took a jibe at the Cente, saying that the 'tactics of intimidation' would not against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Kavitha said that she would cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and indicated that she might as well seek a postponement of the summons.

In her statement, Kavitha said that she was a law-abiding citizen and that she would fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. She further said that it was due to the protest programme and pre-arranged appointments, she would consult legal experts on when to attend the summons. The BRS MLC cried foul on the matter and directed her ire at the BJP government at the Centre.

The KCR's daughter further said that she would also like the ruling leaders at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the struggle and voice of our leader, CM KCR, would not deter the leaders and activists of the BRS. She vowed to continue her fight under the leadership of KCR to expose the failures of the ruling party at the Centre. She asserted that she would continue to raise her voice for carving a better future for India.

K Kavitha said that the Women's Reservation Bill has been long-pending; our only demand is to table it in parliament to give women their due share of political participation. She asserted that the Bharath Jagruthi, along with opposition parties and women’s organisations from all across the country, will come together on March 10 at Jantar Mantar, for a one-day peaceful hunger strike, demanding the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Kavitha noted that in light of her forthcoming dharna in Delhi, she has now been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on March 9th in New Delhi. She said that she wanted to remind 'the power mongers' in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. She reiterated that they would fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people.