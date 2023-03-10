Hyderabad: BRS MLC and CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha got the green signal from the Police authorities to take part in the dharna to be held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today. With this, Kavitha is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on March 11 in response to the summons issued by the agency in the Delhi liquor policy case in which the BRS leader is accused of receiving kickbacks.

Kavitha, who is also the president of the Bharat Jagruti organisation, was initially informed by the Police that permission for her protest programme in Delhi was cancelled due to technical reasons. Later, the line was cleared for the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti) leader's dharna after the representatives of the Bharat Jagruti organization contacted the police and held discussions. With this, Kavitha's Deeksha (protest) will be held as usual at Jantar Mantar today from 10 am to 4 pm. The BRS MLC's Delhi protest is mainly aimed at demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

The representatives of Kavitha's Bharat Jagruti have made necessary arrangements for over 6,000 people to sit in today's dharna. On the other hand, Telangana women ministers Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod have left for Delhi to participate in this protest. Earlier, Kavitha reacted strongly when the police informed them that the permission for the protest was cancelled.

Responding to the issue, Kavitha asked how could the Police first give permission for using the entire space in Jantar Mantar for their protest and later cancel it. "The police suggested using only half the space at Jantar Mantar. We are making arrangements with the expectation of 5,000 people attending the dharna. We do not know that some others are also doing dharna in the area. Police say that suddenly others applied for dharna on a different issue. We demanded that the area where the dharna will be held should be allotted to the whole Jagriti organization and not to others. We hope that the Delhi Police will cooperate," Kavitha said.

Taking a dig at the Centre, CM KCR's daughter said that the BJP should implement its promises made to the people. Kavitha had previously demanded that a bill be introduced in this Parliament session providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislative assemblies. During the 2014 and 2018 elections, the BJP promised twice in its manifestos and has not implemented this promise till now, the BRS MLC said and asked all parties and associations to cooperate in this.

Kavitha further demanded that the bill should be passed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the coming Parliament session and asserted that they were ready to continue their protest till the demand is fulfilled.