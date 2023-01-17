Rayaparthi: In an eerie resemblance with the recent fatal accident in Delhi's Kanjhawala in which a young woman was crushed under the car, a young man riding a two-wheeler was hit by a lorry and died on the spot in the Rayaparthi area of Telangana on Monday, police said. After the accident, the lorry dragged the body of the youth for about 100 metres.

According to local SI Bandari Raju, the deceased has been identified as Banothu Venkanna alias Yakanna (29) of Chakruthanda in Rayaparthi mandal. SI Bandari Raju said that Banothu Venkanna alias Yakanna's younger sister Kalpana was admitted to a hospital in Warangal due to illness. On Sunday evening, Yakanna went to the hospital to see his sister with his mother Kaika on a two-wheeler and was returning home.

On reaching the Rayaparthi bus stand, a lorry driver Roshan, who was allegedly driving rashly hit the two-wheeler from behind, SI Bandari Raju said. In this accident, Yakanna fell and got stuck under the wheel of the lorry. After the accident, Yakanna was dragged by the lorry driver for hundred metres, police said.

On receiving the information, the local police team rushed to the spot. The driver was detained by the police. According to police, a case has been registered and an investigation is being carried out in this regard. The incident bears a horrific resemblance to the hit-and-run accident in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on January 1 in which a 20-year-old woman was killed when her Scooty was hit by a car and dragged her body for 12 kilometres in the national capital.

Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. The case shook the entire country as details emerged of how the victim was dragged under the vehicle as the five accused kept on driving early morning of the new year. The horrific scenes were also captured by CCTV cameras. The victim's autopsy revealed the woman had multiple blunt force injuries, including fractures on her skull, and multiple lacerations across her body.