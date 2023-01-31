Hyderabad: The Income Tax sleuths conducting raids on four companies in Hyderabad. More than fifty IT teams conducting simultaneous searches in various areas, including Vasudha Group of companies' head office in SR Nagar. The IT officials are also conducting searches at the company offices in Madhapur, SR Nagar and Jeedimetla.

The searches are going on in the offices of the Vasudha Group of companies and the houses of the CEO, directors and managing directors of that company. IT sources said that raids are also being conducted on Vasudha Pharma, Rajapuspha, Vertex and Muppa Homes. The officials, who initially found that there is a discrepancy between the business transactions conducted by the respective companies and the income tax paid explained that cases have been registered against those companies.

The IT officials conducting searches in Rajapuspha belonging to the family of former IAS officer and BRS MLC Venkatrami Reddy. IT sources said that inspections were also carried out at his residence in Telapur. IT raids are also being conducted in Rajpuspha Lifestyle City. IT officials said that after examining the IT returns filed for the business activities of these four companies and the financial transactions of the respective companies, they found that there is a difference in the income tax payments.

The Income Tax Department sources revealed that these searches, which are being conducted simultaneously since morning, are likely to continue till Wednesday and Thursday as well. IT sources have clarified that no cash or gold has been seized so far. The officials have explained that they seized documents and electronic devices related to business transactions of the respective companies.