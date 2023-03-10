Hyderabad: Wedding being called off by the groom or his family due to dowry is common. But, it is now a bride in Medchal who cancelled the marriage as she felt that the money given to her as dowry was insufficient. The incident left the groom in utter shock and attempts to reconcile did not fructify.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Ghatkesar police station of Medchal Malkajigiri district. An hour before the wedding, the bride said that she did not want to marry the groom as she was not satisfied with the amount that was given in dowry. The groom has agreed to pay Rs 2 lakhs as dowry.

The girl's declaration caused an uproar in the marriage hall and the groom's family rushed to the police station seeking help. According to police, a youth from a residential colony in the Pocharam Municipality of Medchal Malkajigiri district got engaged to a girl from Khammam district.

An agreement was made between the two families in the presence of the elders to give Rs two lakh as dowry to the girl. The marriage was scheduled at 7.21 pm on March 9 at a hall in Ghatkesar. The groom's family had distributed invitation cards to relatives and made all the arrangements.

His family and relatives reached the hall before the auspicious time and were waiting for the bride. When the bride did not come even as the auspicious time was approaching, the groom's family became worried and started inquiring about the location of the bride's. It is then they were told the wedding was not happening.

Police said the bride stated that the dowry that was being given to her was insufficient and demanded additional money as dowry. She said that she would cancel the marriage if the additional amount was not given by the groom's family. The livid groom's family wanted the police to intervene.

Circle Inspector Ashok Reddy summoned the bride's family to the police station, where a wordy duel broke out between the family members of the bride and the groom. The police reprimanded both the families and tried to reconcile both the families. Both were not ready to take the wedding forward. Finally, the marriage was called off. The function hall, which was supposed to be crowded with relatives, wore a deserted look.