Hyderabad: With rising unemployment in the country, finding jobs have become difficult, especially for women. The situation becomes even worse for those women, who are specially abled. However, Zubeda, who hails from Kandi village in Sangareddy district overcame all odds. Today, she is not only economically independent, but she has provided work opportunities for several specially-abled women in her district.

Specially abled Zubeda wanted to own a telephone booth to support her family. However, her dreams got shattered when the government did not sanction the project. She had run from pillar to post to get the booth sanctioned but to no avail. She was looked down upon by society. The ignorance from authorities made her bitter. Then she decided to take a stand.

At first, she tried to arrange houses for those specially-abled women, who were homeless. After succeeding in her efforts, she understood that it is not enough. Zubeda figured out that these women can only be independent if they are employed. Hence, she formed a community by taking along 13 other women under her fold. Following this, she requested the then Joint Medak District Collector Ronald Rose to arrange employment opportunities for them.

The District Collector trained them in manufacturing solar equipment under the aegis of the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD). The government provided them with a building and some capital. This gave Zubeda the necessary push to launch her Divyang Solar Society wherein they started producing solar lamps. This project not only provided much-needed employment to the 13 already involved in the group, but 20 others also joined.

All went well for a brief period. But Zubeda was quick to realise that an uninterrupted power supply has reduced the demand for solar lights. Hence, she started working on an alternative. She trained specially-abled on sewing machines. Apart from sewing uniforms for government educational institutions, she, along with her group, specialised in sewing garments for women. In addition to this, women's nightwear is also being supplied to these sewing shops.

At present, around 20 specially-abled women are employed in the sewing unit while around a hundred are sewing at home. When orders are high, more people are employed. "There are several employment opportunities now for the specially-abled...they should know that they are not less than anyone," she said.

The specially abled, who complete their training at Zubeda's sewing unit, is now confident that they are not inferior to anyone else. They are now able to stand on their own feet. Transgenders, who were earlier looked down upon are also employed at Zubeda's unit. They are able to overcome their financial problems by making solar lamps and sewing clothes. They do not require much physical stress. Zubeda, who overcame all her shortcomings and created employment opportunities for many like her, has set an example for all.