Hyderabad: A three-month-old baby boy died due to a delay in treatment after traffic police stopped the vehicle in the middle of their way to the hospital for about an hour over a pending challan of Rs 1,000. The incident took place on the outskirts of Vangapally village in Yadagirigutta Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday.

According to the mother and car driver, the three-month-old Revanth became sick a couple of days ago and was taken to a private hospital in Jangaon on Tuesday. After the doctors examined him, they recommended taking the child to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. While on the way to Hyderabad, their car was stopped by the police as a part of a vehicle challan check. Despite the victims requesting the police to let them go as their child needed emergency treatment, the police didn't. It nearly took half an hour to pay for the challan.

The parents then rushed their child to a hospital in Hyderabad although they noticed no movements in the child. The doctors declared that the child died half an hour before they could reach the hospital. The devastated parents said that their child would have survived if they had reached the hospital on time. On the other hand, Yadagirigutta Traffic CI Saidaiah denied having done any such thing. "We never stop the vehicles going in case of emergency and if such situations occur, we will take them to the hospital in our own vehicles," he said.