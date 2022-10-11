Hyderabad: In yet another major investment in Telangana, the Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has announced that the company will invest about Rs 700 Crores to set up a new animal vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. IIL's representatives met with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and held discussions over the project.

Speaking on this occasion, KTR stated that Hyderabad will continue its momentum in the field of life sciences and the city will emerge as the vaccine capital of the world. KTR said that the Indian Immunologicals has come forward to set up another vaccine manufacturing center in Genome Valley. IIL's managing director Anand Kumar, who is also present in the delegation, explained to Minister KTR about the expansion plans of their company. He said that 750 people will get employment with this newly established center in Hyderabad.

Anand Kumar further said the company would invest in Genome Valley to set up a veterinary vaccine facility. He said that the center will be set up with biosafety level 3 standards with state-of-the-art facilities. The existing manufacturing facility of IIL at Gachibowli has a capacity of 300 million doses per annum.

Kumar said that with this newly established vaccine manufacturing center, in addition to the existing capacity of the company, another 300 million doses of vaccine will be produced annually. He said that the third vaccine manufacturing center to be set up by IIL in Hyderabad is a proof of India's self-sufficiency in vaccine production. Kumar expressed hope that the farmers will save thousands of crores of rupees due to relief from serious diseases of cattle thanks to their vaccine.