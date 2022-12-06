Hyderabad: Income Tax raids began across several locations in the twin Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The IT officials have raided the residences and offices of property dealers across Hyderabad and Vijayawada as well.

Sources said that a prominent builder in Hyderabad has come under the scanner of IT department. The present raids are continuing at his premises located at multiple places. Similar raids were also going on in Vijayawada located in the Andhra Capital Amaravati region. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing frequent searches and raids by the IT, ED and CBI officials in the recent past.