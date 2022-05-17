Hyderabad (Telangana): The India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain over some parts of Telangana in next 24 to 48 hours, informed Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Director Nagaratna on Tuesday.

During the next 24 to 48 hours, Telangana is likely to have a thunderstorm with lightning, she said. Dr Nagaratna said, "The temperatures are likely to be around 39 to 40 degrees Celsius and humidity of 70 to 80 per cent in the state." She further said that the thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and winds with speed (10-15 kmph) is very likely to occur in next two to three days over a few parts of Telangana.

At present weather situation indicates that the south west monsoon has arrived over parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea.