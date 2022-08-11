Hyderabad : Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at some places over Telangana during the next 5 days and light rainfall, informed Dr K Nagaratna, head of Meteorological Centre Hyderabad. “Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at some places over Telangana during the next 5 days and light rainfall is expected over Hyderabad during the next 48 hours,” said Nagaratna.

IMD forecasts rainfall in parts of Telangana for next 5 days