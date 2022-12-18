Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad celebrated its 3rd Alumni Day on Sunday, in hybrid mode for those who could not witness the event. This year, the Institute announced the 3rd set of Alumni Awards with a special Alumni Excellence Award for Entrepreneurship and Contribution to Nation Building, Institute Building to encourage Entrepreneurship among IITHians and be on the motto to serve Humanity.

The alums receiving the awards under the categories include Dr Appina Balasubramanyam and Dr Vaseem Akram (Excellence in Academics and technology development), Ayush Pateria and Shweta Suresh Thakare (Promising Entrepreneur), and Ashwin Nandapurkar (Distinguished Contribution to the Institute) among others.

While delivering the welcome address, Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, Dean (Alumni Relations), said, “Alumni are the flag bearers across the globe for us. I feel proud and privileged that I belong to IITH, as all our alumni are very young, connected and generous. We are happy to share that out of 5200+ Alumni approximately, we are connected to over 4500+ Alumni, and many initiatives like Alumni Meets, Foster Series, Alumni Newsletter, Campus Access, and Alumni-Student Mentorship which are among the initial steps. "

Speaking to the Alumni, Prof Saptarshi Majumdar, Dean (Academic), said, “IITH, with great zeal, has been ranked the top 10 Institutes in its very first 10 years of inception, Don’t stop till you get what you deserve.”

Getting nostalgic with the Alumni, Prof K Venkatasubbaiah, Dean (Students), said, “Wherever you are, do your best for the society, and good will come to you.” Expressing delight to see the enthusiastic Alumni, Prof S Surya Kumar, Dean (Innovation, Translation & Startups), said, “The Campus life is the most prominent stage of every student’s life, and this get-together like Convocation & Alumni Day give us great memories and additional responsibilities for the future. Hope IITH fulfilled all the hopes and faith with which you have made the decision to join here a decade ago.”

Encouraging Alumni with his enthusiastic words, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, while addressing the gathering, said, “A zeal to be unique and distinct in every aspect, from the campus architecture to innovative and interdisciplinary courses to technology development, being the main motto of IITH from its inception, has put IITH in the league ahead.

Not being a conventional institute, IITH is trying to maintain its own Identity. We believe in the idea that education to be student-centric and engineering education needs to be industry oriented. IITH aims to create a number of students who create jobs and do not run after the jobs. To support Incubation and Innovation to the whole nation, IITH has set up a deanship in a new arena called Innovation, Translation and Startups. A joint effort of Alumni, Students and Faculty can take the Institute to greater heights and make it the Best Institute in the Nation and World indeed.