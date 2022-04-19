Hyderabad: A young man from Hyderabad died by suicide on Monday, unable to take harassment from operators of an online loan company. The incident occurred in Kulsumpura Police Station area of the city. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Jiaguda, who hanged himself while no one else was at home.

Kumar, as per the information, had borrowed Rs 12,000 through an app, of which he had paid off Rs 4,000 under an EMI scheme. The operator(s) in question, as per information, called up his friends - whose numbers had been provided to the company as references - informing that Kumar had not paid off the loan, following which the latter took the decision to end his life because of humiliation.

Upon a complaint lodged by Kumar's mother, Kulsumpura police registered a case and started a probe. In 2021, as many as 50 complaints of harassment from such online loan companies were reported from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

