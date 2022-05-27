Hyderabad: Jonnalagadda Nilakantha Bhanu Prakash, a 22-year-old Mathematician from Hyderabad, made it to the Forbes '30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2022' list. Forbes released the '30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2022' list and out of a total of 22 countries on the list, India topped the list with 61 members.

Asia-Pacific had faced so many challenges during Corona and lockdown. However, the youth of these places came up with new ideas by starting up new businesses and achieved success with their plans. The list of '30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2022' released by Forbes disclosed that. According to Forbes, the youth are redefining the future of business and society in Asia. There have been over 4,000 nominations this year. In the end, 300 people were selected from each of the 10 categories, at a rate of 30 per category. This includes everything from Olympic winners to start-up founders.

Out of a total of 22 countries on the final list, India topped the list with 61 members, followed by Singapore (34), Japan (33), Australia (32), Indonesia (30) and China (28). In all, 90 people from Southeast Asia secured a place. The start-up business system is growing well in this area. The international venture is attracting investments from capitalists. Entrepreneurs from other regions are also flocking to Singapore. Indonesian investors received $ 4.7 billion in investments in the first six months of 2021.

In 2020, the young man started a commercial edu-tech start-up called Bhanzu. The institute was set up with the aim of allaying the fears of students from different countries over Maths.

Bhanu says that if practised in the 'Bhanzu' method, students will be able to do calculations faster and better. Bhanzu start-up had gotten two million dollars in seed funding from lightspeed ventures. He says that Bhanzu has already had an impact on thousands of students around the world. At the age of 17, Bhanu Prakash became known as the 'Fastest Human Calculator in the World'. He rewrote four World Records and 50 Limca Book of Records. (With agency inputs)