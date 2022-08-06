Hyderabad: An 18-year-old student from Hyderabad, received a scholarship of Rs. 1.30 crore to pursue his Bachelor's degree at Case Western Reserve University, Ohio in America. Already, the university has sent acceptance and scholarship letters

Vedant completed class 12th under the ICSE syllabus in a private school in Gachibowli and he will be studying neuroscience in America. He was recognized and mentored by Dexterity Global, a National Charity that nurtures the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training.

Vedant will leave for America on the 12th of this month. Vedant commented that, "The Case Western Reserve University ranks 16th in the world in medicine and has produced 17 Nobel laureates". He said that he received the scholarship to study at the University. Vedant's father works as a dentist in a private hospital and his mother is a physiotherapist.