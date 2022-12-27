Hyderabad (Telangana): A man was apprehended for allegedly selling chocolates containing 'ganja' in Hyderabad, according to police on Monday. According to Radha Kishan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the arrested person was identified as Mohd Jafar Ur Haq who hatched a plan to bring the chocolates which contain Ganja from Pupri town, Sitamarhi, Bihar and start selling the same to Biharis and known persons to expend his Chocolate Ganja business selling to local people in Mahdipatnam, Hyderabad for Rs 20-50 each and earn easy money.

"He used to visit Bihar state to purchase the Ganja chocolates every two months and sell the same in Hyderabad City," the police said. "On 26-12-2022 in the evening hours, Mohd Jafar Ur Haq try to sell the Ganja Chocolates to needy customers near Zeba Bagh, Asif Nagar, Hyderabad meanwhile Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team apprehended him along with Ganja Chocolates," the police added. The accused along with seized material was handed over to SHO, Asif Nagar PS, Hyderabad for further investigation.