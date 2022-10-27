Hyderabad: Shocking details are coming to light in the Hyderabad sexual assault case as known persons have committed the atrocities on the two girl victims of private children's home in Neredmet here. One of the two girls was raped by the accountant of the children's home itself while the other one ran away only to be sexually assaulted in remote Gummididala of ​​Sangareddy district. The sexual assault in the children's home took place in February this year, Police sources said.

When two girls, unable to bear harassment in the shelter, ran away to Gummididala, one of them became a victim of rape there. An auto driver known to them committed the offence. As a result, two separate cases have been registered in Naredmet and Gummididala police stations in this matter. Cases were registered against both the accused under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), SC and ST atrocities act and sent to remand.

In the case registered at Neredmet police station, the children's home administrators named Victor and his wife as accused. Gollepalli Muralikrishna (27), the main accused, grew up in an orphanage. He joined the orphanage in Neredmet as an accountant after losing his private job during Covid. There he got acquainted with a girl studying intermediate. In February this year, when the shelter administrators, Victor and his wife, were away, the accountant took the girl to his home and raped her.

The girl kept silent as he warned that if she told anyone about that, she will be removed from the hostel and the consequences will be severe. On the other hand, the hostel incharge used to make the girls massage his hands and feet. His wife also used to hurl abuses at them. Unable to bear this harassment, the victim ran away from home along with her three friends on the afternoon of 19th October. After reaching Secunderabad, two of them went back to the hostel.

Two other girls reached Gummididala in Sangareddy district. They sought shelter from their friend and auto driver Ganesh (23). That night, Ganesh assaulted one of the two girls. The frightened girl did not tell anyone. Knowing that a missing case has been registered against them at the Neredmet police station, both of the girls reached the police station on the 20th of October.

Meanwhile, the girls who returned to Children's home on October 19 did not open their mouths. The officials of the Child Welfare Committee and Bharosa Kendra probed into the issue to find out why they ran away. Counseling was given to both of them. After receiving a complaint from the ChildLine officials, the police changed the missing case and sections were included under the POCSO, SC, ST Act.

A zero FIR was registered against driver Ganesh in the Neredmet police station and the case was transferred to Gummididala. At present, both the accused have been remanded. The victims were taken to Bharosa Center and their statements were recorded. The officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department have seized the children's home. Its recognition has been revoked. Neredmet Inspector Narasimhaswamy said that the case will be investigated further.