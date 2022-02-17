Hyderabad (Telangana): The demand for co-living spaces has been growing. Married couples, early-stage professionals prefer co-living spaces because they can stay closer to their workplaces and beat traffic woes. India's co-living segments are driven by salaried professionals and students currently. Metro cities like Hyderabad also see the same demand. To fulfil this vacuum several projects are on board to meet the demand. To meet this demand, a luxurious project is coming up in Hyderabad soon. A 47 storage luxury co-living space, Hyderabad One (H1) with a budget of Rs 1500 crore is coming up in the heart of Hyderabad city by Sensation Infracon Pvt. limited in partnership with global hospitality major Oakwood.

"The project has been designed by acclaimed international architecture firm Chapman Taylor and is expected to be ready by 2025," founder and managing director of Sensation Infracon Bhavishya Gupta told ETV Bharat. With a monthly rental basis of Rs 26,000 to 36,000 per head in a twin sharing room, a total of 3,856 beds will be available once the project is ready.

Of the 47 floors, 41 floors are allocated for rental and preowned residents, and five floors are dedicated exclusively for women residents, while the rest will comprise food, beverages, and recreational outlets, Gupta said. Hyderabad project has not only luxury suits but also have facilities of A seven-star bar, club, gaming zone, parking, and other recreational stuff. The project has been approved by Telangana state real estate regulatory authority. The firm has already signed a letter of intent and the final management contract is expected to be signed soon Gupta added.

According to him, H1 will be the world's tallest co-living space at 160 meters. And it is complete with deluxe rooms, A classy terrace lounge, a seven-star bar, a celebrity gym, and other recreation features. The rooms will be either 397 ft or 546 ft in size and all twin sharing types. And these rooms will be fully furnished with comfortable beds, sofas, kitchenette, microwave.

Gupta also added that they are targeting young professionals and students who migrate to Hyderabad for work or education adding that it will be maintained as a drug-free zone and security of women residents will be our priority. He also said that there will be a set of rules which should be followed by all the people loving here.

He also added the project has been given gold certification by the Indian Green building council. The project now itself has a good talk of the town in the IT corridor. "Thirty per cent of the suits from Hyderabad one are booked already by top I.T companies for their employees. As per the demand, we are planning nine more H1s here in Hyderabad. In the years to come, we equip more and more working professionals in our projects. it gives the working class a safe and decent living space for their offices," he said.

"Like Hyderabad, we are coming up with similar projects simultaneously in other metro cities. In Bangalore the project wings of Bangalore, in Pune 'Pune1', in Chennai 'New Madras' like projects are on board to meet the demand. And all projects will be ready by 2025-26. In India, these kinds of co-living spaces are in demand. We are planning to equip 50 thousand beds in our projects," Gupta said.