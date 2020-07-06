Hyderabad: The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Hyderabad has converted a sports facility into a COVID-19 hospital with the help of the state government and the hospital is ready to serve patients, Health Minister E Rajender said on Monday.

He also posted a video about the facilities in the hospital.

"TIMS is ready to serve #COVID19 patients," the Minister tweeted.

According to the Minister, the bed capacity of the hospital is 1,224 and oxygen facility has been provided for 1,000 beds.

The government has also recruited staff to work in the hospital, he earlier informed.

Outpatient services at the hospital had already started.

Meanwhile, official sources shared a video of a man who has been admitted to a hospital after he sought the Minister's help over the phone at midnight.

He had difficulty in breathing.

The man said that Rajender answered his call and directed his PA to help him and that he was sooner admitted to a hospital.

Rajender saved his life and he would be ever indebted to him, sources added.

