Hyderabad: An unidentified man tried to stall a speech featuring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Hyderabad on Friday. The man sporting a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) scarf, is seen gazing straight at Sarma, while snatching the mic from the speaker at the rally and turning it downwards.

The unidentified man was seen trying to pick a conversation with Sarma. It is learnt the unidentified man took objections to the remarks made by Sarma against the TRS and its leaders. Sarma made a face feigning ignorance as to what was being told to him with a grin. The stranger was subsequently taken off stage by security personnel.

Sarma is on a visit to Hyderabad to participate in various programmes including Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra. Earlier on Friday, the Assam CM paid a visit to the Mahalaxmi temple in the city. Meanwhile, Sarma hit out at Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has only been involved in the dynasty politics.

"Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country's politics should be free from dynastic politics," Sarma told ANI. "A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one and polarisation between the two has always existed," he added.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra. Earlier, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday staged a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad as a mark of protest against the Telangana government for preventing the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals.