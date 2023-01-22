Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, A man was stabbed to death by three assailants in the city's Puranapool area on Sunday, as per police. The incident, which took place in the evening, saw three persons charging at the fleeing victim while wielding machetes and sickles near Jiaguda bypass in the area, before getting hold of him and killing him on the spot. As per eyewitnesses, the accused escaped the scene by jumping into the nearby Musi river.

Following the incident, police officials from the Kulsumpura PS arrived at the spot, and registered a case. The deceased was identified, as per details from the Aadhar card in his possession, to be Jangam Sainath (32) of Esamiya Bazar in Kothi. Speaking to ETV Bharat, police officials said a probe was being carried out in the matter.

"Search operations are being carried out with special teams. At the time of the murder, a person who was on the spot took a video from the distance, and it has become a crucial piece of information for the probe" Kulsumpura CI Ashok Kumar said.

Earlier this week, a gruesome crime of a similar nature was observed in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, as a husband killed his wife by inserting a 'sujar' (sack stitching needle) into his wife's private part, following suspicions about her fidelity. The accused, a resident of Khertha Bazar village in the district, was an alcoholic and would regularly pick fights with his wife over petty issues, officials noted.