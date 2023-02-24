Hyderabad : The over enthusiasm of Mumbai police to arrest a Nigerian accused in front of a Kukatpally court here has boomeranged. According to the police and lawyers, Okoroko Iketu, a Nigerian, is accused of dealing in drugs in Mumbai. He is staying illegally in the country even after his visa has expired. The Mumbai Narcotics Division has registered a case against him for transporting drugs worth Rs. 4.5 crore.

The Nigerian escaped from the Mumbai police net and reached Hyderabad. Here, he cheated a doctor of Rs. 26 lakh, in the name of sending him medicines at cheap rates. The Cyberabad Cybercrime Police arrested the accused and produced him in the court in Kukatpally on Thursday. The Eighth Metropolitan Magistrate Bhavani granted bail to the accused.

When the accused came out of the court after getting bail, the Mumbai Narcotics Division SI and four constables tried to arrest him. They have been waiting for the accused there since the beginning of the hearing. But their attempt to nab the accused in front of the court landed them in trouble.

Case against Mumbai police

The Mumbai police came in civilian clothes and they confirmed that the suspect in the drug trafficking case was Okoroko. As he was getting into the auto, the Mumbai police surrounded him. At this, the Nigerian made loud screams. Locals, court staff, and some lawyers informed the judge about this. The judge came out and ordered them to come inside. The judge expressed anger at the police for arriving there in civilian clothes.

The judge was informed that the police from Mumbai Narcotics Division came to arrest the accused. Although they said that there is a case against Okoroko in Mumbai, they could not show details including the arrest warrant. Okoroko told the judge that he was attacked by the Mumbai Police. The judge recorded the arguments in the presence of two lawyers and ordered the registration of a case against the Mumbai police.