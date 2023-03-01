Hyderabad (Telangana) : A 16-year-old intermediate student died by suicide at a private junior college in the Hyderabad city outskirts triggering a controversy against the management. The student allegedly ended his life by hanging himself to the ceiling fan when nobody was there in the classroom.

The exact reason is yet to be known. Details will be known only after a thorough probe. However, his parents in a complaint alleged that their son's death was due to torture by management. A case has been filed and an investigation is on, said V Shiva Kumar, CI (circle inspector), Narsingi Police Station.

The death of the boy became known after his classmates began a search for him after he did not come to the hostel till late last night. Eventually, the student was found in their classroom hanging from the ceiling fan. The fellow students untied his body and shifted him to the hospital. The doctors declared him as brought dead. The boy's parents alleged negligence on the part of the management.

Also Read : Engineering student from AP dies by suicide due to ragging

The latest death raised concerns once again over the functioning of corporate colleges. Only a fortnight ago, a girl student died by suicide at a private junior residential college located at Peerzadiguda near Uppal area in the Hyderabad city outskirts. She was found hanging from the window of her hostel room.

On their part, the youth and student organisations have blamed the continuing spree of suicides on the rising stress levels both among the teachers and the students. Especially, there has been higher stress on the students coming from villages as their parents are spending huge amounts on their children in expectations of top ranks.