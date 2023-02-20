Hyderabad : The Police arrested two persons and seized the car in which they allegedly abducted and raped a married woman in Gandipet mandal limits in Hyderabad outskirts last Saturday. They snatched her gold chain (Mangal Sutra) before vanishing from the scene of crime. This atrocity came to light on Sunday morning.

The victim woman hails from the Vikarabad district and lives in the Peeram cheruvu area under the Bandlagudajagir Municipal Corporation of Gandipet Mandal. The husband does labour while the the woman (29) works in a gated community. When she was going home after finishing work on Friday, a man (30) followed her. He took her phone number under the pretense that they had work. He called her early on Saturday morning and talked to her.

While going to work in the morning, Shubham Sharma (29), a car driver from Bachupally, and Sumit Kumar Sharma (33), a private employee, followed her in the car. Saying that they will give her work, they forced her into the car. She was forced to take a drink that was laced with some drug. After she lost consciousness, they took her in a deserted area near the ORR (outer ring road) and committed the offence.

They grabbed the 25-gram gold chain from the victim's neck and left her near Gandipetl at night. She did not recover for a long time due to the anaesthetic. When she regained consciousness, she called her husband and uncle and told the matter. They went and brought her home. Immediately they went to Narsingi police station and complained. Based on the cell phone numbers and CCTV footage, the police arrested both the accused and seized the car and phones. It is reported that one of them has old cases.

Women's Commission outraged

The Telangana State Women's Commission has expressed extreme anger over the incident of kidnapping a married woman and sexually assaulting her in a car. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, the chairperson of the Women's Commission, ordered the Commissioner of Cyberabad and the District Collector of Rangareddy to arrest and punish the accused immediately.