Hyderabad: A father-son duo have been injured in a mysterious explosion at a dumping yard in Hyderabad on Thursday. The incident took place in the in Lower Tank Bund area. The injured have been identified as Chandranna (45) and Suresh (14).

According to police, the duo earn a living by collecting waste papers in the dumping yard every day. On Thursday, while collecting waste papers, an explosion took place and Chandranna's suffered a head injury and Suresh's arm was broken. The two injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Also read: Bihar: Truck driver dies after gas cylinders trigger massive explosion

Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha, Chikkadapally ACP Yadagiri and others inspected the incident site. Inspector Mohan Rao has registered a case and an investigation is underway.