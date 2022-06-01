Hyderabad: A girl from West Bengal, working as a dancer in Hyderabad, has lodged a police complaint with Panjagutta Police against her ex-boyfriend for sharing a video clip of their intimate moment with friends. Police have arrested the accused after registering an FIR.

According to Punjgutta Police, Sachin, a fitness trainer from Maharashtra, was introduced to the victim who hails from West Bengal at an event. The two have been in a relationship since 2014 as the acquaintance turned into love. Two years ago, Sachin visited the victim's house in the Punjagutta area in the city. Both got drunk and then Sachin recorded their intimate moments.

Also Read: 15-year old girl raped in Idukki: Several suspects being questioned, says police

After their breakup, both were living separately but recently the victim got to know about her private video through her friend, over which she approached Sachin but he didn't answer her calls. After which the victim reached the police and filed the complaint.