Hyderabad: A day-long protest by unions of auto, cab, and lorry drivers continued across Telangana on Thursday. Many of the protestors arrived in Hyderabad, demonstrating in front of the Regional Transport Office in the city's Khairatabad area. They were stopped by police officials when they tried to enter the office. The strike call was given by Telangana Taxi Drivers Joint Action Committee (JAC) and other such associations.

The protesters were under the banner of Telangana Lorry, Auto, Cab Unions JAC, Telangana Lorry Owners Association, and other organizations. They also demanded the state government stop charging Rs 50 per day for delays in providing fitness certificates. The demonstrators also demanded a repeal of GO 714 in the Motor Vehicles Act enacted by the Central government. As per information, the new provision requires automobile owners to carry out repairs only in authorized showrooms.

