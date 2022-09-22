Hyderabad (Telangana): Osmania University (OU) Police and Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNU) jointly arrested a key mastermind and another supplier of narcotics to major cities across the country in Goa. A few days ago, OU Police and HNU went to Goa and together with the local police, blocked the Anjuna beach and kept an eye on the gang that was supplying drugs to the Telugu people.

On Wednesday morning, John Stephen D'Souza, the owner of the Hilltop Restaurant near the beach and the mastermind behind the drug supply, along with supplier Edwin Nunes, were arrested. But one of them said that he was infected with Covid and the other said that he was suffering from a heart-related problem, so both of them were taken to the hospital. The police filed a petition in the concerned court to take the accused on transit remand, which will be heard on Thursday.

Osmania University Police was informed about the sale of drugs in Goa by Pritish Narayan Borkar alias Babu alias Kali (36) of Hyderabad. Meanwhile, arrested Edwin Nunes has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail.

Earlier, based on the information provided by Borkar, a task force team under the supervision of city Commissioner of Police C.V Anand, DCP Gumma Chakraborty, members of the Narcotics team and OU Circle Inspector Sridhar Reddy has gone to Goa. The police have registered a case against about 174 people who were consuming drugs. In the past, there were allegations against the Goa Police for not cooperating with the Hyderabad Police. However, Goa Police fully cooperated in this operation. In this sequence, many restaurants in Goa were closed.