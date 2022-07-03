Hyderabad: Among many, a father's responsibility includes giving his children a fighting chance in life to ensure a bright future for themselves. In a tale of similar sacrifices, a man from Telangana shifted near the city nearly 30 years back to eke out a living and provide his children with educational support. Lakku Nayak, from Guditanda Appareddipalli village in Rangareddy district, started living in Hayathnagar - a suburb of Hyderabad - with his wife Lakshmibai and their four children.

Nayak's journey began as a driver working in the Ramoji Film City. Having worked there for seven years, he is currently employed as a cab driver operating to and from the Hyderabad airport. His wife, on the other hand, has been supporting the family through a tailoring job. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nayak says his dream of having his become educated came through his own inability due to financial difficulties.

"We came from a village. I wanted to study. But I could not progress much. After completing my intermediate exams, I did my ITI. Not having the financial means closed the curtains on my career at this stage. This is largely why we wanted to get our children educated. By working day and night, we sent them to school. We wouldn’t rest even for a day.

My wife learned to sew, and does tailor work. I encouraged my kids to study well. I promised them that I would get them a smartphone if they scored good marks in SSC and intermediate. I did what I promised after the intermediate examinations. I know the value of education. This is why I ensured that they study well," says Nayak.

Lakshmibai, on the other hand, says she did not mind the toiling as long as the couple's progeny went far in life - "They’re now well settled, which is what we wished for," she says. The hard work seemingly paid off, as Vidyasagar, the eldest son, completed his MBBS a few years back. "I got an MBBS seat in 2016. I studied intermediate in Nagole.

My father worked very hard. I’m preparing for my PG entrance now", he says. The other three, too, are on their way to financial and social freedom, as Roja, the couple's elder daughter, is employed as a government teacher. Their second daughter Pooja has completed B Tech and is working in an IT company. The youngest, Rahul Nayak, is currently studying B Tech second year.

The content father beams, explaining - and knowing himself - that he has been able to back, push and finally settle them into lives of their own, and in a better condition than he himself was back in his time. Perhaps the greatest testament to this exists in the form of the family's new house in Suraj Nagar in Turkayamjal Municipality - a three-story abode that currently houses not two, but six different dreams.