Hyderabad (Telangana) : Telangana police have arrested eight persons in the cases of robbery and dacoity and seized property worth over Rs 90 lakh in two different cases, the police said on Wednesday. In the first case, the city police busted the 'ATM/CDM fraudulent racket and arrested three accused identified as Said-ur-Rahman of Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Sanu and Shaik Mahboob.

They are previously involved in 5 cases in Telangana and in un-registered fraudulent transactions at Mumbai, the police said adding that they have seized four gold bangles, 24 ATM cards, cell phones and cash all worth Rs 4,68,000. Said-ur-Rahman on the direction of Md Sanu and Shaik Mahboob went to the ATM of SBI at West Marredpally and withdrew Rs 20,000 in two transactions from SBI Cash Deposit Machine by inserting the IDFC ATM card of a known person. Later, Md Sanu had lodged a complaint to customer care of SBI that he didn't receive cash from the machine. Based on the complaint the banker refunded the money. In similar ways, they did fraudulent transactions in SBI CDMs in various places, the police said.

The police started an investigation on the basis of the complaints filed by the Branch Manager of SBI West Marredpally Branch, Gorukanti Yagnasri and arrested the accused. Yagnasri, in his complaint, said that Rs 99,000 fraud took place at ATM Marredpally. The trio had also done fraudulent transactions in Mumbai, says DCP Radhakishan Rao, OSD (Taskforce). In another incident, the Hyderabad City Police arrested 5 accused namely Syed Sayeed Hussain, Sk. Saleem, Awaru Bala Krishna, Syed Mubashir Hussain and Mohd Ghouse Pasha in a robbery case and seized property worth Rs.88 lakhs.

In the same case, another accused identified as Mohd Ahaduddin is absconding. According to the police, Syed Sayeed Hussain and Sk Saleem are notorious habitual chain snatchers involved in nearly 500 snatching and Robbery cases, in Tri Commissionerates. On October 3, the accused followed a victim, committed robbery by dashing to the victim's vehicle and snatched his bag containing a silver bar, and sped away. Again on November 22, they snatched away the bag from another victim, Anand at Jubilee Hills. The accused committed several crimes after that too, Radhakishan Rao added. (ANI)