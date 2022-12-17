Hyderabad: Animal testing remains a contentious topic in the field of science, but there is no moral justification for using animals in experiments. Animals are deliberately harmed, not for their own good, and are usually killed at the end of the experiment in the laboratories. Apart from the tests, animals are usually confined to barren, unnatural enclosures without any companion that restricts their natural behaviour which results in stress. To avoid this, Reagene Innovations developed a 3D bioprinted human-like model in the lab, which simulated human type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is described as a silent killer as it is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases.

Reagene Innovations, a start-up company, created the first artificial Type 2 diabetes human disease model by 3D bioprinting and has won two first prizes for the same. Saranya, Arpita Reddy and Sanjana played a vital role in the design and submission of theoretical papers. The Society for Alternatives to Animal Experiments awarded the annual first prize for this invention. This organisation was started less than four years ago by Uday Saxena and Vangala Subrahmanyam and is working on 3D bioprinted models.

Also read: Indian Startup 'Kheyti' among 5 winners of Earthshot Prize, to receive 1 million pounds

Arpita Reddy said, ''Muscles receive 70% of the glucose in our bodies. Keeping that in mind we made a 3D-printed model of the muscle. Based on this, the study of glucose uptake in muscles is involved. Due to this, accurate results can be achieved without the need for animals and humans in drug experiments. The company has developed a nutritional supplement called 'Divitiz' for diabetes control. It acts directly on the uptake of glucose in the muscles. This supplement has also been tested on 3D tissue."

''The participation of girls in research is increasing. You can do a doctorate, or postdoctoral and turn towards teaching. Can do research in industries. Some public sector institutes also provide an opportunity to do Industrial PhD. Additional knowledge can be acquired by doing internships in startups as a project in the last semester of PG. We joined Research Associates as interns," Arpita further said.