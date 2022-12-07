Kozhikode: A B.Tech student belonging to Hyderabad died after jumping from the Mega Boys Hostel building at NIT Kozhikode. The deceased was identified as Chennupathi Yashwant (20), a second-year B. Tech computer science student. He is the son of Chennupathi Venkata Nageswara Rao and Chennupathi Bharti of Kukatpally, Jayanagar Sai Indira Residents Colony, Hyderabad.

The student lived on the ninth floor of NIT Mega Boys Hostel. He jumped from the third floor around 2.30 pm on Monday. He was immediately rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead by 5.30 pm. The letter purportedly written by the student has been received by the police. Financial problems are said to be the reason for suicide.

Classmates say they were worried about losing money in an online game. Relatives have been informed. Kundamangalam police started an investigation. The incident took place on Monday (06.12.22) around 2.30 pm.

Also Read: Engineering student found dead in Kerala

Meanwhile, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Ramarao, tweeted tagging Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to look into the complaint of the 'bereaved father' of the boy from Telangana. KTR retweeted a tweet from Nageswarrao Chennupatti, father of the student, where he had alleged that his son's death was not a suicide and that he suspected it to be a murder.

The bereaved father alleged that the suicide note, reportedly recovered by the police from the site, was not written by his son.