Jagtial (Telangana): Two wives kept their husband's body at home and went to the Tehsildar's office to transfer property in their names. The bizarre incident took place in the Jagtial district of Telangana where a deceased man's two wives stopped his funeral for property transfers.

Former Sarpanch of Aylapur, Korutla Mandal, Jagtial District, Mamidala Narsimhulu, died during treatment at Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. Narsimhulu, who came to Korutla town a few years ago with his family and settled, had two wives. At the time of Narsimhulu's death, his first wife was with him. The dead body was brought from Hyderabad to Korutla. All arrangements were made for the last rites on Thursday.

When the second wife Bharti knew about the death of Narsimhulu, she rushed to the house of the first wife on Prakasam Road to see her dead husband. His first wife had already made arrangements for the funeral. Bharti then insisted that she wanted a 50 percent share in her husband's property. Seeing the standoff between the two, the elders and relatives tried to persuade them but they did not listen and stopped the funeral.

To get the transfer of the husband's property, both went to Tehsildar's office. Later with the intervention of relatives and elders, both wives entered into an agreement to give three acres of agricultural land to Bharti. Even after that, there was a quarrel between them. Bharti insisted on finalising the papers of the land. She said that the funeral will not be done unless the land was officially transferred to her.

The relatives then kept Narsimhulu's body in a freezer. Thereafter, both wives again went to the office of Kathalapur Tehsildar. Three acres of agricultural land were transferred to Bharti, and only after getting the official documents, she allowed the funeral to go ahead.