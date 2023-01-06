Hyderabad: Fake notes of higher denominations are once again finding their way into public circulation despite claims made after demonetisation. This time, surprisingly, a village volunteer in Andhra Pradesh allegedly distributed fake currency notes to the beneficiaries of the government's old age pension scheme.

Following this, experts are cautioning the public to check notes. Fake notes are difficult to spot at a glance. But, if you take a closer look, you will know whether it is genuine or fake. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has alerted the people against fake notes even as it has issued a guidebook to discern fake notes. As per the RBI, the number 500 in a Rs 500 note is written in white and brown on the lower left side of the front note.

If the note is tilted at an angle of 45 degrees, the number 500 can be observed in the green strip at the bottom of the note. Besides, the number 500 is written in the Devanagari script above the strip. In a real currency note, the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is seen in the middle of the note. When the note is tilted, the green security wire turns blue.

To the right of the security cord is the signature of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and the RBI symbol below it. An electrotype watermark of 500 can be observed next to it. As per the RBI, the numbers indicating the series of notes appear at the bottom right increasing in size from left to right. At the lower right corner of the note is the Indian national emblem of three lions.

The year of issue of the note is on the left side of the back of note. A logo with the Swachh Bharat slogan is also visible on the note. There will be a language panel stating the value of the note in 15 languages of the country. An image of Red Fort in Delhi is visible next to the language panel.