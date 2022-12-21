Nalgonda: Having lost her father at birth, her husband at a young age, and her child soon after, Buchamma was left to fend for herself. Years down the line, she has evolved as an inspiration for people and women in particular by taking the challenges head on and has established an ashram for orphans and also looking after the women in distress.

Buchamma's native village is Peda suraram in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. Her family got her married at a young age after her father died. Her husband Chukkaiah accidentally fell from the top of a palm tree and died when she was six months pregnant. Her child also died at the time of birth after which the people of the village started taunting her by calling her ill-omened.

Buchamma was depressed and did not know any other way to earn a living besides working as a daily wage labourer. One day Bharatamma, a woman who came to work with Buchamma, fell ill. As there was no one to look after her, Buchamma tended to her but to no avail. Buchamma herself performed the cremation of the woman for which her mother did not allow her inside the house.

However, the ostracization did not deter her from carrying out her noble work. “This is my village. I was born here and want to die here. How can I be afraid of someone and not help those in need?'' she asked. She started helping the needy with the money she earned from her daily labour work. Villagers started branding her as “mental”, but she never looked back.

She established an ashram for orphans while helping the elderly and single women. The then rural development officer Shanti was impressed by Buchamma and stood by her to support her cause. In gratitude, Buchamma named her Ashram ''Shanti Mahila Mandal'' where orphans wandering on the streets were welcomed, provided counselling, and admitted to government hostels.

So far the ashram has admitted 60 people. Buchamma is determined to support single women like her so that they do not suffer financially. She has provided sewing training to hundreds of single women and widows for free. Her ashram, which started with seven women less than 20 years ago, now shelters 35 of them.

''At one stage I wanted to die, but when so many people believed and depended on me, I was positive,” she said. Buchamma said the government is finally paying the rent of the ashram building. “All those around me are orphans and single women. I will feed them all the days they live. I will perform the last rites if someone dies. So far I have done it for 20 people. All the necessities are received from donors. I will serve like this until my breath," said Buchamma.