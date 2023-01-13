Hyderabad Desk: Lohri, the popular harvest festival, is being celebrated in Punjab and across many states in India on Friday. There are many stories associated with the festival but the most popular folk tale associated with Lohri is that of Dulla Bhatti. Dulla Bhatti, a Robin Hood like rebel who lived in Punjab during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar, robbed the rich and helped the needy.

Many tales made Bhatti popular among the common people. He was stated to have even rescued a girl from the clutches of kidnappers and kept her as his own daughter. On her wedding day, Dulla Bhatti performed the ceremonies in the absence of the priest. People loved and respected him for such humane gestures.

'Every year on the occasion of Lohri, the folk song "Sundar-Mundrie" is sung as a mark of respect for Dulla Bhatti. Special pujas are offered during the festival, dedicated to newly married couples and daughters. On this day, people burn incense and dance to folk songs, specially perform Bhangra-Giddha in traditional Punjabi clothes.

Preparations for celebrating Lohri start a few days in advance. On this day, friends, family, relatives, and neighbors gather together and play bhangra while burning incense. Traditional gajak, revaria, papakaran, desame, jaggery, and peanuts form the special part of prasad, the religious offering. The festival also marks the ripening of winter crops as well as the start of harvesting season.