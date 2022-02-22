Hyderabad: The Hyderabad NCB officials seized 1.42 kg of high-grade marijuana in a parcel coming from the United States of America. The NCB officials nabbed two Indians for importing the parcel. Authorities found marijuana covers in a bed imported for a courier company in the city.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB Hyderabad team intercepted an inbound suspicious parcel at a courier firm in the city. The parcel was coming from the US to Hyderabad. The delivery of this parcel was effected after the due approval of the competent authority. This parcel was found to be containing 1.42 kg of high-grade marijuana and was concealed in a bloom mattress in an airtight packet. The quality of marijuana appears to be very high grade.

The NCB officials nabbed the two accused involved in this drug chain. The officials stated, "The accused have confessed to their involvement in the import of contraband. They have also revealed that they have imported various drugs on multiple occasions from different countries in the past. They used to distribute these drugs in various cities of the country, especially among college students and young professionals."

Also Read: Telangana Police bust inter-state drug trafficking module, arrest 6

The NCB Bengaluru in 2021 had seized around one kg of marijuana imported from Greece and had arrested one person. The BUD is also sourced through 'Darknet' and the probability of youngsters getting hooked up to addiction of it initially and then graduating to the use of high-end drugs cannot be ruled out. Cannabis grown in Uttaranchal is usually exported to other states and countries via Telangana. But, this is the first time in the country that marijuana imported from America has been seized.