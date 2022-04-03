Hyderabad: Helicopter Training School (HTS) celebrated its diamond jubilee on Sunday at the air force station here. HTS is the alma mater of all IAF helicopter pilots. Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command- IAF, was the chief guest on the occasion. He released a special cover and the diamond jubilee book of the school, a Defence press release said.

The Air Marshal also inaugurated a museum of the HTS. As part of the jubilee celebrations, there was an aerial display by the Sarang helicopter team, Surya Kiran team and light combat helicopter (LCH), Kiran and Pilatus.

Being the senior-most serving helicopter pilot in the IAF, the AOC-in-C training command flew the Chetak and led the flypast, the release said.

HTS conducts ab-initio training of helicopter pilots of the nation and friendly foreign countries. It continues to also be the first respondent during natural disasters, it said.

Air Chief Marshal FH Major (retired), Admiral Karambir Singh (retd) and serving officers of the helicopter fleet from all three services - army, navy and air force were present on the occasion, the release added.

