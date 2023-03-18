Hyderabad: Heal School has announced that it has opened admissions for the session 2023-24. The school has begun accepting applications of children into classes 1 and 2. There are only limited seats available in classes 3 to 5. Double orphans can be admitted from Classes 1 to 8 throughout the year. Information related to the admission is available here - info@healparadise.org, healschool@healparadise.org.

Admission Criteria: Heal School prioritizes supporting children below 18 years of age, who cannot receive adequate levels of support from their immediate or extended family, in the following order - Double orphans: both parents deceased, Single orphans: one parent deceased, Children suffering abuse or serious family neglect, Other cases of exceptional merit in underprivileged backgrounds.

Heal School

Special features: Highly qualified teachers and International Distance Education Faculty (DEF), online classes in smart rooms, well-equipped laboratories and a library with more than 10,000 books, RO drinking water, hot water facility, separate hostels for boys and girls, spacious dining hall, solar kitchen, organic farm and eco-friendly practices, seasonal nutritious food menu.

Heal School

Also read: SSC posts list of Group C candidates with marks mismatch

More special features include encouraging children to participate in in-house school club and external co-curricular activities and competitions, an innovation and entrepreneurship centre, AI centre of excellence, training in 3-D printing, design thinking and other 21st-century skills, 400 metres running track with international standards, basketball courts, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, handball courts, yoga hall, etc.

Heal School is a non-profit organization that empowers the most disadvantaged children in India, including orphans, the underprivileged, the visually challenged, and child amputees to escape the poverty trap. Children of Heal School bagged many national and state-level prizes in co-curricular activities like singing, dancing, skit, essay writing, debating, etc. They secured good ranks in competitive exams and studied higher education on university campuses. They also represented Andhra Pradesh in sports at the National level.

Heal School

The organization is also working on HEAL Paradise which is their biggest project to date. The upcoming eco-friendly children’s village, named Paradise will provide a home for 1,000 orphaned and underprivileged children from Andhra Pradesh and other parts of India.