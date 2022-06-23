Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered the issuance of notices to some senior officials of the state government on a petition against the allotment of land to ruling TRS for setting up its office here. A retired employee, who filed the PIL, challenged the allotment of government lands to an extent of 4,935 square yards in posh Banjara Hills locality to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the construction of its Hyderabad district office.

The land allotment is based on an earlier Government Order, where there is a policy of allotment of land to political parties on a lease basis. However, the petitioner alleged that the land was allocated to TRS for just Rs 100 per square yard. The court after hearing the matter directed that notices be issued to the Chief Secretary.

Notices were also ordered to the Chief Commissioner of the Land Administration, the Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, Hyderabad District Collector, and TRS party represented by its president K Chandrasekhar Rao and its party general secretary M Srinivas Reddy. The court then directed them to file their counters and posted the matter after four weeks. (with Agency inputs)