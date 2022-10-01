Hyderabad (Telangana): A metropolitan sessions court here slapped 30 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 13,000 fine on an accused in the two 2019 sexual assault cases on minors in the Rangareddy district. The court convicted Sushil Kumar Singh, a security guard at a Katedan company here, of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy in separate cases.

Cyberabad Metropolitan Sessions Judge R Tirupati, who heard the case relating to the sexual assault on a minor girl, sentenced the accused to 20 years in prison and a fine of Rs 10,000. Apart from this, the court has recommended to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to grant compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

According to public prosecutor Kongara Rajireddy, the accused Sushil Kumar Singh (35) was working as a security guard in a food manufacturing company (food products) at Katedan in Rajendranagar mandal of Rangareddy district. He was living in a residential accommodation attached to the company. His wife and three children are living in Bihar.

Sushil Kumar, who was living alone, became addicted to alcoholism and other bad habits. On May 4, 2019, he induced the minor girl, who was found alone and took her to a deserted place near Budvel railway station. He committed the offence on the girl and escaped from the scene. However, the Mylardevpally police investigated the crime based on clues from CCTV footage and registered a case. The accused was eventually arrested and sent to remand. After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused in court under the POCSO Act.

In the second case involving sexual assault on a minor boy, the metropolitan sessions court sentenced Sushil to another 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000. On April 29, 2019, the accused Sushil Kumar Singh sexually assaulted the minor boy. He targeted the boy when the latter was playing on a field in Rajendranagar mandal. He forcibly took the boy to the nearby crematorium and committed the offence. The Mailardevpally police registered a case and remanded the accused. After a thorough investigation, the police filed a charge sheet with technical and medical evidence in court.